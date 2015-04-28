Barry Diller's IAC reports 4 pct rise in revenue

April 28 Media mogul Barry Diller's
IAC/InterActiveCorp reported a 4.3 percent rise in
quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscription income as more
users signed up for its dating websites.
The company, which also owns video service Vimeo and popular
dating app Tinder, said net earnings attributable to
shareholders fell to $26.4 million, or 30 cents per share, in
the first quarter ended March 31 from $35.9 million, or 41 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $772.5 million from $740.2 million.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)