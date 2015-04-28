UPDATE 2-IAC profit beats as its dating websites attract more paid users

* Says "solid" response to Tinder app paid version
* Reports 1st-qtr profit of $0.43/shr vs est. $0.35
* Revenue rises 4 pct
* Dating revenue up 2 pct
(Adds details on Tinder app, analyst comment)
By Sai Sachin R
April 28 IAC/InterActiveCorp reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as subscription revenue
rose from its dating websites and the company said user response
to the paid version of its Tinder dating app was better than it
had anticipated.
Shares of the company, whose chairman is media mogul Barry
Diller, rose about 2 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.
IAC, which also owns video sharing service Vimeo and
education service Princeton Review, said it launched 'Tinder
Plus' in March.
"Payment and renewal rates (for Tinder) came in solidly
against expectations," said Greg Blatt, the chairman of IAC's
Match group, which includes websites such as Match.com and
OurTime.com and also the Princeton Review.
"We think (Tinder) has reached unmatched global scale in
terms of its user base," Barclays analyst Chris Merwin said,
roughly estimating potential quarterly revenue of $10 million to
$12 million from the app.
Revenue from IAC's dating websites rose 2 percent in the
first quarter as the number of paid subscribers surged 16
percent.
Excluding the negative impact of a stronger dollar, dating
revenue rose 8 percent, the company said.
IAC said it expected current-quarter dating revenue to rise
in high single digit in percentage terms.
However, revenue from IAC's search and applications
business, which includes Dictionary.com, Investopedia.com and
Ask.com, fell 3.8 percent.
The business accounts for about half of IAC's total revenue.
IAC's net income attributable to shareholders fell 26.4
percent to $26.4 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter
ended March 31.
Excluding items, the company earned 43 cents per share.
Revenue rose about 4 percent to $772.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 35 cents per
share and revenue of $772.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
IAC's shares were trading at $72.80 after the bell.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)