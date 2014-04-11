IAC increases stake in Tinder -report

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
April 11 Shares of Barry Diller's IAC/InterActive Corp rose as much as 3.2 percent to $70.57 on Friday after it increased its stake in the popular dating app Tinder, according to a Bloomberg report.
IAC bought another 10 percent of Tinder for $500 million, valuing the company at $5 billion, the report said. It added that IAC's market capitalization is about $5.6 billion.
A representative from IAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
IAC's stock later trimmed its gains to trade at $69.15, up 1.1 percent.
Tinder has about 10 million users who signed up with their Facebook accounts. The app matches other users based on their geographic location.
Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.