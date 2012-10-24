版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 00:12 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq cancels some trades in IAC/InterActiveCorp

NEW YORK Oct 24 IAC/InterActivecorp : * Trades between 11:34:17 and 11:39:15 et to be canceled - NASDAQ * Trades canceled as iac was subject to trading pause and no trade should have

occurred-NASDAQ

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐