Wilbur Ross's IAC IPO delayed until 2012 -report

BRIEF-TMX Group reports $3.65 bln of total financings for January
* Total financings raised in January 2017 of $3.65 billion versus $5.12 billion in December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept. 9 The initial public offering of billionaire Wilbur Ross' auto parts supplier International Automotive Components Group has been put off until at least January due to the tumultuous market, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Sources previously told Reuters that the company was readying an IPO or sale and had hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan to run the process. The IPO could be worth about $1.6 billion, one source said at the time.
Spokespeople for Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan declined to comment. IAC was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin)
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The dollar fell on Wednesday after two days of gains, pressured by the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as investors have priced out a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump's economic policies.