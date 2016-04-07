Tinder-owner IAC hires top dealmaker Schiffman as CFO

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp , which owns popular dating app Tinder, said it hired ex-Lehman Brothers investment banker Glenn Schiffman as its Chief Financial Officer.
A veteran dealmaker in the media and entertainment industries, Schiffman has advised several global clients during a 25-year career and was most recently senior managing director at Guggenheim Securities, the company said.
He succeeds Jeff Kip, who resigned in June last year.
IAC has been reported as a potential buyer for struggling Internet pioneer Yahoo's core businesses that include news, email and search sites.
New York-based IAC owns Investopedia, video-sharing website Vimeo, as well as dating websites OkCupid and Match.com through its Match Group Inc subsidiary. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.