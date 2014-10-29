UPDATE 2-Barry Diller's IAC makes handsome profit from online matchmaking

(Adds details, analyst comment, updates shares)
By Sai Sachin R
Oct 29 Money can't buy you love, but Barry
Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp knows the search for it
can be rather lucrative.
Higher revenue from dating websites such as Match.com and
OurTime.com helped the company triple its profit and beat Street
estimates in the third quarter.
Shares of IAC, which also owns the popular mobile dating app
Tinder, rose as much as 5 percent on Wednesday.
Revenue from IAC's dating services business rose 5 percent
due to higher revenue from North America and more paid
subscribers.
Paid subscribers across its dating websites grew 9 percent
to 3.6 million.
IAC benefited also from its Vimeo video sharing service,
with revenue in the business surging 30 percent as more paid
subscribers logged on.
However, revenue from IAC's Web search services business,
its biggest, fell 3 percent, mainly due to lower revenue from
Ask.com.
The company said revenue from the business, under which it
also operates websites such as About.com and Investopedia.com,
would be "flattish to down a little" in 2015.
The search services business accounts for more than half of
IAC's total revenue.
Barclays analyst Chris Merwin said the revenue decline in
the business in the third quarter was less than the 10 percent
fall the market was expecting.
Analysts had expected revenue from Ask.com and IAC's other
Web apps to be hurt after Google Inc changed a setting
in its Chrome browser, allowing users to choose to download a
toolbar instead of having one installed automatically.
Google's add-on policy "became opt-in as opposed to opt-out
... you have to elect to download the toolbar as opposed to the
situation where it might have been the default option - unless
you unchecked it, it was going to get downloaded," Merwin said.
IAC made news in June when Tinder's former marketing vice
president, Whitney Wolf, accused a senior executive of sexual
harassment. Wolf settled the lawsuit in September.
The company's net income more than tripled to $326.8
million, or $3.68 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30
from $96.9 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3.3 percent to $782.2 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 92 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 66 cents per
share and revenue of $751.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
IAC's shares were up 1.3 percent at $66 in afternoon trading
on the Nasdaq.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)