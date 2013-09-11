Tina Brown splits from Barry Diller's IAC to start new venture

| Sept 11
Sept 11 Tina Brown is leaving Barry Diller's
IAC/InterActivecorp to start a media venture after five years
with the company, where she launched the news and
culture website Daily Beast.
Brown said her new company, Tina Brown Live Media, will be
devoted to summits, salons and debates, according to a memo that
she sent out on Wednesday about her exit.
"The very success of Beast events and notably the Women in
the World summits, held the last two years at Lincoln Center,
has made (me) wish to concentrate on this broader horizon," she
wrote.
Brown and IAC decided to part ways after her contract ends
in January, according to a source familiar with the matter, who
added that no decision has been made regarding the future of the
Daily Beast.
The Daily Beast had instant recognition when it launched in
2008 thanks to Brown's star power in media and political circles
honed when she added glitz to magazines Tatler, Vanity Fair, The
New Yorker and Talk when she was at their helm.
Still, the Daily Beast's business prospects have been dim,
with the site losing millions of dollars annually, according to
the source. IAC does not break out the Daily Beast's financials.
BuzzFeed first reported the news that Brown was leaving IAC.