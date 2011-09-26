IAC names Chelsea Clinton to its board

Sept 26 Billionaire Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp named Chelsea Clinton to its board, the U.S. online media holding company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Clinton, the daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and current Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, is pursuing a doctorate at Oxford University and is working at the Clinton Foundation.

The company, which owns a range of Internet businesses, including search engine Ask.com and Citysearch, also named Sonali De Rycker as a member of the board.

Rycker is currently a partner at Accel Partners where she focuses on investments in the consumer internet and digital media sectors.

Shares of the company closed at $40.49 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)