公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 05:33 BJT

New Issue-IADB sells $500 mln notes

July 31 The Inter-American Development Bank
 on Tuesday sold $500 million of global notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: IADB

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.2 PCT     MATURITY    08/07/2042
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.293   FIRST PAY   02/07/2013 
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD 3.237 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/07/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-A    SPREAD 67 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

