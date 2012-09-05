版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 01:52 BJT

New Issue - IADB sells $1 bln in notes

Sept 5 Inter-American Development Bank 
on Wednesday sold $1 billion of global notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and UBS were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: IADB

AMT $1 BLN       COUPON 1.125 PCT   MATURITY    09/12/2019   
TYPE NTS         ISS PRICE 99.552   FIRST PAY   03/12/2013
MOODY'S Aaa      YIELD 1.192 PCT SETTLEMENT  09/12/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-A     SPREAD 15.2 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐