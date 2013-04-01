IAG in talks with Airbus on A350 order for British Airways - WSJ

April 1 Airline holding company International
Airlines Group could order Airbus' new A350 long-range
aircraft for its British Airways arm as soon as this week, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The exact number of planes to be ordered and the potential
value of the contract were still under discussion with the talks
mainly centred on the A350-1000, the largest aircraft in the
A350 range, the WSJ said on its website citing two people
familiar with the talks.
The financial daily cited one of the people as saying the
order could also include the smaller A350-900.
If a deal is agreed, it would be a win for EADS-owned
Airbus over rival Boeing Co which is trying to
sell British Airways the next version of its popular 777
wide-body jet, the paper reported.
However, the Journal said British Airways, which already has
a large fleet of Boeing 777s, could still order the revamped
777X.
British Airways mainly operates Boeing aircraft on long-haul
routes with its current Airbus planes, mainly from the A320
family, used on shorter runs, according to the airline's
website.
However, the company also has 12 Airbus A380 super-jumbos on
order, its website shows.
Airbus was not immediately available for comment. An IAG
spokeswoman declined to comment.