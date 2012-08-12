IAG may look to buy stake in American Airlines

LONDON Aug 12 British Airways parent
International Airlines Group (IAG) may consider taking
a stake in its oneworld alliance partner American Airlines, a
move that could block any takeover of American by IAG rival
Delta.
"We would consider taking a stake in American Airlines if
that is something that American would welcome," an IAG
spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Her comments followed a story in the Mail on Sunday, which
cited IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh as saying that IAG would
be open to buying a stake if there was a strong strategic
argument for investment, adding that any investment would be
small.
A source close to IAG said the possibility of buying a stake
in American was not linked to any bid by Delta.
But American is seen as a target for Delta, and if such a
takeover were successful, that would break up the oneworld
alliance and strengthen competition against IAG on transatlantic
routes.
"American Airlines is key to IAG's oneworld alliance. and
IAG will do anything they can to prevent the likes of Delta or
US Airways from grabbing it," said an aviation sector
banker who declined to be named.
"They could for instance offer to buy a 25 percent
shareholding in American, the maximum allowed under U.S. law."