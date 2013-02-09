IAG boss says Dreamliner problems will be fixed, could be months

DUBLIN Feb 9 The chief executive of
International Airlines Group said on Saturday he was
confident that Boeing would overcome problems with its
Dreamliner jet, but added that issues with the aircraft could
take "some months" to resolve.
"I am confident that Boeing will come up with a technical
solution to the problems that they have identified. I would
expect to see the Dreamliner flying within a reasonable period
of time, but there will be a delay," IAG chief Willie Walsh told
an audience in Dublin.
"We remain committed to the orders that we've placed with
Boeing. I don't know how long it's going to take for them
because they will have to do some redesigning of the battery
system and I'd expect it to take a couple of months," he said.