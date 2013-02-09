UPDATE 1-IAG boss: Boeing to fix Dreamliner but it may be months

* IAG boss Walsh confident Dreamliner problems will be fixed
* Walsh says battery system redesign may take "couple of
months"
* 787 is "fantastic" plane, IAG committed to its order of 24
By Stephen Mangan
DUBLIN, Feb 9 The chief executive of
International Airlines Group said on Saturday he was
confident that Boeing would overcome problems with its
787 Dreamliner jet, but added that they could take months to
resolve.
Uncertainty about the future of Boeing's new lightweight,
carbon-composite aircraft is growing after a series of battery
related incidents prompted authorities worldwide to ground the
jets and forced deliveries to be delayed.
"I am confident that Boeing will come up with a technical
solution to the problems that they have identified," IAG chief
Willie Walsh told an audience at an economic forum at Dublin's
Trinity College university.
"I don't know how long it's going to take for them because
they will have to do some redesigning of the battery system and
I'd expect it to take a couple of months."
Walsh said he still considered the 787 "a fantastic
aircraft" and expected IAG to take delivery at the end of May of
the first of the 24 planes it has ordered: "We remain committed
to the orders that we've placed with Boeing."
A growing number of investigators and Boeing executives are
working to discover the cause of two separate incidents in
January involving the 787 that are linked to problems with the
jet's battery.
All 50 Dreamliners in service have been grounded while the
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration and other aviation regulators
around the world investigate the problems. No root cause has
been identified as yet.
IAG was formed in 2011 by the merger of British Airways and
Iberia.