British Airways parent to issue bonds secured by airport slots

LONDON, July 9 The parent of British Airways
said o n M onday it would issue its first secured bond, backed by
its take-off and landing slots at Heathrow airport, as well as
BA's routes between London City Airport and JFK in New York.
International Airlines Group hopes to raise 250
million pounds ($388.06 million), but final terms and timing of
the deal will be based on investor feedback and market
conditions.
The deal is the first secured financing transaction backed
by airport slots to which Moody's has assigned a rating. The
rating agency said in a statement that it gave the bond A3 grade
and put a value of about 454 million pounds on up to 31 paired
take-off and landing slots, assuming that 250 million pounds of
bonds are issued.
Other assets backing the bond are two leased A319
narrow-body aircraft.
The bond is being issued by a newly created subsidiary of
British Airways, called British Airways Limited, IAG said in its
statement.
U.S. airlines have used their airport gates as debt
collateral for some time. But it is a novel practice in Europe,
where airport access is allocated by time slots alone, rather
than physical infrastructure.