BRIEF-IAG signs multi-year distribution agreement with Sabre Corporation

July 2 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA :

* Sabre Corporation has agreed a new multi-year distribution agreement with international airlines group

* Under newly expanded agreement, British Airways, Iberia, Iberia Express will market and sell their airfares and ancillaries through Sabre's global travel marketplace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
