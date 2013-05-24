版本:
中国
2013年 5月 24日

BRIEF-BA jet turns back to Heathrow after "technical fault"

LONDON May 24 A British Airways A319 plane bound for Oslo from London's Heathrow airport was forced to turn back and land in London due to a technical fault, the UK airline said on Friday. BA said the Airbus A319 aircraft was carrying 75 customers and that it landed safely at Heathrow. "The BA762, Heathrow to Oslo service, returned back to Heathrow shortly after take-off due to a technical fault," BA said in a statement. "The aircraft landed safely and emergency slides were deployed ...we will be carrying out a full investigation into the incident."
