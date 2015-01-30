UPDATE 1-Qatar Airways takes 9.99 pct stake in BA-owner IAG

(Adds details)
LONDON Jan 30 Qatar Airways has bought a 9.99
percent stake in International Airlines Group, worth
around 1.15 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), building closer ties
with the owner of its partners British Airways and Spain's
Iberia in the oneworld alliance.
Qatar's national airline said it would look to strengthen
commercial ties with the European company, and may consider
increasing its stake over time, although it was not currently
intending to exceed 9.99 percent.
"IAG represents an excellent opportunity to further develop
our Westwards strategy," said Qatar Airways Chief Executive
Akbar Al Baker said on Friday.
Non-European shareholders of IAG including Qatar Airways are
subject to an overall cap on ownership, as a result of the
requirement for EU airlines to be majority owned by EU
shareholders.
IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh welcomed the move. "We will
talk to them about what opportunities exist to work more closely
together and further IAG's ambitions," he said in a statement.
Qatar Airways, fully owned by the country's sovereign wealth
fund, has competed with regional rivals Emirates and Etihad
Airways to become major global carriers.
It joined oneworld in 2013, becoming the first Gulf airline
in enter into a global alliance, which allows airlines to team
up via code-sharing agreements to boost the number of flights
they offer.
($1 = 0.6637 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)