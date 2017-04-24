版本:
Spain's Iberia to press unions for new layoff plan in June

SAO PAULO, April 24 Spanish airline Iberia could open a new early retirement program for 1,000 workers by June, depending on the outcome of prior talks with unions, Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego said on Monday.

Iberia, which is owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, is not considering adding capacity in Brazil at the moment, even as the country's outlook seems more promising, Gallego told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
