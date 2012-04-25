IAG sees more airline failures, hails Gulf rivals

* BA, Iberia parent CEO sees more airline consolidation
* Walsh warns Iberia pilots over restructuring
* Loss-making bmi units to close if no buyer found
* Walsh says Gulf carriers set example, may join alliances
By Tim Hepher
BARCELONA, April 25 British Airways and Iberia
boss Willie Walsh warned of further airline bankruptcies in the
coming year and said he envied the economic model of major Gulf
carriers that have managed to redraw the aviation map
efficiently around the Middle East.
The chief executive of International Airlines Group
joined the head of Dubai's Emirates and other
industry leaders in predicting further retrenchment, as weaker
airlines struggle to generate the cash needed to ride out high
oil prices.
"I expect to see significant moves on the subject of
consolidation as we move through the year and into next year,"
Walsh told the AFCA aircraft finance conference in Barcelona.
Although some airlines like IAG itself are expected to
gobble up smaller rivals, Walsh said the shake-up would also
include "probably the cheapest form of consolidation for the
industry and that is where we see airlines fail".
About half a dozen European airlines have folded in the past
year including Barcelona-based Spanair which stopped trading in
January despite a cash injection from the Catalan government.
Walsh delivered his comments with a warning to striking
Spanish pilots that Iberia would "have no future" if it did not
see through reforms that include the creation of low-cost Iberia
Express, designed to replace labour rules at the main carrier.
Spanish pilots are staging a series of strikes to try to
halt the creation of the cheaper sister airline.
Walsh, who led BA to a merger with Spain's Iberia under the
umbrella of IAG last year after a bitter series of cabin crew
strikes in the UK, said he would not back down on the move to
get rid of pilot contracts he called "frankly outrageous".
"For anyone who doesn't know me I am not known for backing
down in the face of threats of industrial action - and I
certainly don't back down when faced with (actual) industrial
action. Therefore we will see this restructuring through."
Spanish pilots' union Sepla accused Walsh of double
standards in restructuring Iberia by the back door.
"Stripping capacity from the main group like this is a
decision that no other long-haul carrier has taken - not
Lufthansa, not Air France ... Why doesn't BA create a low-cost
division?" a union spokeswoman said.
In further blunt comments, Walsh said IAG would close two
loss-making subsidiaries inherited from the acquisition of
Lufthansa's UK unit bmi if it is unable to sell them.
IAG plans to keep the main bmi airline, but is struggling to
sell its low-cost and regional units, bmibaby and regional.
It meanwhile continues to seek acquisition targets.
"Our approach will be one of greater caution. We are not
looking to consolidate just to make IAG bigger," Walsh said.
HAILS GULF CARRIERS
Walsh has led a charge among European airlines against what
the industry regards as over-regulation and excess costs, while
heavyweight Gulf carriers like Emirates, Abu Dhabi's Etihad and
Qatar Airways mop up traffic for fast-growing East-West hubs.
Walsh defended the record of Gulf carriers from charges of
unfair competition levelled by rivals such as Air France
.
"I am actually somewhat different from my counterparts
around Europe. I have no problem with what Middle East carriers
are doing. Rather than be critical I think we should look to
them as an example of what can be done."
However, he questioned whether competition would support all
three Gulf majors, whose expansion accounts for a quarter of
unfilled orders for large aircraft at Airbus and Boeing
Co, and he made a pitch for some to join alliances like
BA's oneworld.
"I personally believe the industry has matured to a point
where we'll see Middle East carriers joining the alliances this
year. I'd be amazed if this doesn't happen. Within oneworld we
have been debating it. To my mind they are the key players."
Alliances were set up in the 1990s to help airlines take
advantage of each other's marketing and traffic in the face of
tightly controlled bilateral traffic rights, but industry
critics say joining the global clubs can be costly.
Emirates, the largest Arab carrier, has ruled out joining
an alliance as it focuses on keeping a uniform brand across its
own huge network, while Qatar Airways has said it is not a
priority, while leaving the option open in the future.
Air France-KLM said last week it was discussing partnerships
with Etihad but the Abu Dhabi carrier has not commented
specifically on whether it is looking at alliances.