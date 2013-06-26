CORRECTED-British Airways launches $927 million bond issue

BRIEF-Mack-Cali announces senior management changes
* Michael J. DeMarco will assume title of chief executive officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 26 British Airways on Wednesday said it had launched a $927 million publicly-traded bond issue, using aircraft as collateral.
BA, owned by International Airlines Group, said the collateral for the bonds, known as Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates (EETCs), would be made up of six new Boeing 787-8 aircraft, two Boeing 777-300 ER jets and six new Airbus A320-200 planes, due for delivery between June 2013 and June 2014.
EETCs and are a form of aircraft financing commonly used by U.S. airlines.
IAG said its class A bonds have an annual coupon, payable quarterly, of 4.625 percent, while the class B bonds have an annual coupon, payable quarterly, of 5.625 percent. (Reporting by Rhys Jones, Editing by Brenda Goh)
April 5 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday with investors on guard ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and talks between the U.S. and Chinese presidents later this week.
BERLIN, April 5 The German cabinet approved a plan on Wednesday to fine social networks such as Facebook up to 50 million euros ($53 million) if they do not remove hateful postings quickly and to make them reveal the identity of those behind the posts.