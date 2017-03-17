BA owner IAG to launch low-cost flights from Barcelona in June

March 17 British Airways owner IAG said
it will launch a new low-cost, long-haul airline with flights
from Barcelona to the Americas, in response to rising budget
competition on transatlantic routes.
Long-established airlines like American Airlines Group Inc
and Delta Air Lines Inc are finding their
formerly lucrative transatlantic routes tougher amid rising
competition from budget newcomers like fast-expanding Norwegian
Air Shuttle ASA, WestJet Airlines Ltd and Wow
Air.
IAG's new airline, Level, will start in June with flights
from Barcelona to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Buenos Aires and
Punta Cana, it said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/2mQ9mPO)
As well as British Airways and Vueling, IAG also owns
Spain-based Iberia and Ireland-based Aer Lingus.
Level will start flying with two new Airbus A330 aircraft
and initially will be operated by Iberia's flight and cabin
crew.
