IAG CFO urges planemakers to cut prices for new jets

LONDON Nov 6 British Airways-owner IAG
urged planemakers Airbus and Boeing to cut
prices for their newest fuel-saving jets to reflect lower energy
prices.
The price of oil has more than halved since June last year
and IAG's chief financial officer Enrique Dupuy said that if
lower fuel prices persisted, the aircraft makers would need to
respond to ensure new jets stayed attractive.
"The manufacturers are going to have to make concessions on
their prices for the introduction of the new generation aircraft
because if not people are going to be willing to stick to ageing
aircraft," he said at an investor day on Friday.
His message to planemakers came on the eve of the Dubai
Airshow which is due to start on Nov.8 and follows a recent
warning from the chief executive of U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines
Inc about a surplus of second-hand widebody planes.
Shares in Airbus and Boeing fell following the Delta CEO's
comments in mid-October over concerns about the pair's ability
to command good prices for new aircraft.
