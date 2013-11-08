版本:
IAG interested in Boeing's 777X for Iberia, BA - Walsh

MADRID Nov 8 International Airlines Group is eyeing Boeing's newest jet - the 777X - for its fleet, the airline's chief executive officer Willie Walsh said on Friday.

"We've stated publicy that it's an aircraft we're interested in," Walsh told journalists in a conference call. "We've had discussions from time to time with Boeing ... we believe it represents an attractive proposition for airlines such as Iberia and BA."
