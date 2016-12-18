UPDATE 2-British Air, union to hold talks over planned cabin crew strike

(Updates to add British Airways comment)
LONDON Dec 18 Talks aimed at averting a planned
Christmas strike by British Airways cabin crews will be
held on Monday, conciliation service Acas said.
Last week, British Airways said the Unite trade union had
called a strike involving one of its five cabin crew fleets on
Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Dec. 26.
More than 2,500 Unite members who serve as crews on long-
and short-haul routes to dozens of destinations could eventually
walk out. The union said last week that cabin crews had voted
overwhelmingly in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay.
"BA and Unite have accepted our invitation to attend
conciliation talks in respect of the cabin crew dispute tomorrow
morning," a spokeswoman for Acas said.
Unite general secretary Len McCluskey welcomed the talks.
"It is only by getting round the table that we can find a
solution to my members' concerns," he said in a statement.
"Unite will work tirelessly to defend them, to get this
dispute solved and to win them the fair and decent treatment
these workers deserve."
A spokeswoman for British Airways said, "We are pleased
that Unite is willing to meet us at Acas. We remain focused on
resolving this as quickly as possible for our customers."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Jane Merriman and
Jeffrey Benkoe)