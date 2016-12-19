British Airways says it will operate full Christmas schedule despite strike plan

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 19 British Airways said on Monday it planned to operate a full schedule over Christmas despite a planned strike by cabin crew.
"We are making sure that this attempt to ruin Christmas for thousands of our customers fails," said Alex Cruz, BA's chief executive.
"Over the weekend we have been working on detailed contingency plans to ensure that we are able to operate our normal flight programme from all our airports on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day."
The announcement comes as BA holds talks at the conciliation service Acas with the Unite union in an attempt to avert the strike. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.