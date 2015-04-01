Iamgold in talks to buy AngloGold's stakes in two Mali mines

April 1 Canadian gold miner Iamgold Corp
is in talks with AngloGold Ashanti Ltd on
buying AngloGold's stakes in two gold mines in Mali in which
they are partners, Iamgold said late on Tuesday.
Iamgold and AngloGold each own 41 percent of the Sadiola
mine in southwestern Mali. The two miners also each own a 40
percent stake in the nearby Yatela mine. South
African-headquartered AngloGold is the operator of both mines,
in which the government of Mali owns the remaining interests.
AngloGold, under pressure to reduce its debt, said earlier
on Tuesday that it intends to dispose of its stakes in Sadiola
and Yatela. It said it had been approached by a potential buyer
that meets its criteria and has asked for a binding bid.
The Sadiola mine is nearing the end of its supply of oxide
ore, or soft rock, and an expansion to process hard rock is
necessary. Iamgold has said that although the expansion will
provide growth at lower costs it is not its preference to make
the investment on its own.
"Iamgold has been having ongoing dialogue with AngloGold,
with respect to how the Sadiola expansion project could move
forward and to help facilitate their exit from their share of
the assets. Acquiring their share of the assets has always been
one of the options," Iamgold spokeswoman Laura Young said in an
email.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter
Galloway)