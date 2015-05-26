Rockfall traps nine miners in IAMGOLD mine in Quebec

May 26 Rescuers were clearing rocks to free nine
miners trapped more than half a mile (1 km) underground at
IAMGOLD Corp's Westwood gold mine in Quebec on Tuesday
after a rockfall, a company spokesman said.
The miners, who have been trapped more than 12 hours, were
uninjured and in constant contact with mine officials above
ground, Bob Tait said. He added that the company was hopeful of
rescuing the miners in the next couple of hours.
A similar incident occurred at the mine in January.
Production was halted after Tuesday's incident. The Westwood
mine is one of IAMGOLD's smallest and newest mines and is still
in ramp-up mode. It produced 22,000 ounces of gold in the first
quarter of 2015.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)