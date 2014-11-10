Gold miner Iamgold to shrink executive ranks by nearly half

BRIEF-PNFP reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
Nov 10 Iamgold Corp, a gold miner hit by weaker bullion prices, said on Monday it is shrinking its executive team by 40 percent and taking other cost-cutting steps to improve its performance.
Toronto-based Iamgold said that three senior vice-presidents, including its heads of project and corporate development, will be leaving the company. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes