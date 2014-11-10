版本:
Gold miner Iamgold to shrink executive ranks by nearly half

Nov 10 Iamgold Corp, a gold miner hit by weaker bullion prices, said on Monday it is shrinking its executive team by 40 percent and taking other cost-cutting steps to improve its performance.

Toronto-based Iamgold said that three senior vice-presidents, including its heads of project and corporate development, will be leaving the company. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
