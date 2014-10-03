Gold miner Iamgold to sell Niobec rare earths mine for $500 mln

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 3 Iamgold Corp said it would sell its Niobec rare earths mine in Quebec to a group of companies led by Magris Resources Inc for $500 million in cash, to focus on its core gold mining business.
The sale of Niobec, located in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region in Quebec, includes an adjacent rare earths deposit.
Iamgold will get an additional $30 million when commercial production begins at the adjacent deposit. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's federal police said they had launched raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the allegedly fraudulent purchase of shares of Banco Panamericano SA by Caixa Participações SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal.