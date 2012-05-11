UPDATE 1-Iamgold profit falls on lower gold production

BRIEF-Sunpartner partners with STMicroelectronics
* Sunpartner consolidates its position in the wearables market and partners with STMicroelectronics Source text: http://bit.ly/2kPjXN8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 11 Iamgold Corp's net earnings from continuing operations fell 11 percent, as gold production for the quarter fell and mining costs increased.
January-March net earnings from continuing operations attributable to equity shareholders fell to $119.2 million, or 32 cents per basic share, down from $133.2 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $404.2 million.
Attributable gold production fell 11 percent to 207,000 ounces in the first quarter, the company said in a statement.
Mining costs including depreciation, depletion and amortisation rose about 3 percent to $215.6 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$10.82 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Sunpartner consolidates its position in the wearables market and partners with STMicroelectronics Source text: http://bit.ly/2kPjXN8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Silver cost of sales is estimated to increase to $358 million in 2017
* Shares rise to highest since October 2015 (Adds shares, investment bank performance, charges, comment)