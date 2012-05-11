版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 12日 星期六 07:00 BJT

UPDATE 1-Iamgold profit falls on lower gold production

May 11 Iamgold Corp's net earnings from continuing operations fell 11 percent, as gold production for the quarter fell and mining costs increased.

January-March net earnings from continuing operations attributable to equity shareholders fell to $119.2 million, or 32 cents per basic share, down from $133.2 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $404.2 million.

Attributable gold production fell 11 percent to 207,000 ounces in the first quarter, the company said in a statement.

Mining costs including depreciation, depletion and amortisation rose about 3 percent to $215.6 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$10.82 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

