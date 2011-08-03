UPDATE 1-Operations resume at Iamgold's Rosebel mine

* Agreement ends 36-hour work stoppage at mill
* Company, union continue to work to resolve issues
TORONTO Aug 3 Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) said on
Wednesday that operations have resumed at its Rosebel gold mine
in Suriname after an agreement was reached on shift scheduling,
ending a 36-hour work stoppage at the mill.
The company, which produces gold in the Americas and in
Africa, said it would continue to work with the union to
resolve all outstanding issues.
Rosebel remains on target to produce some 360,000 to
380,000 ounces of gold in 2011.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)