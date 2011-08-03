UPDATE 1-Operations resume at Iamgold's Rosebel mine

* Agreement ends 36-hour work stoppage at mill

* Company, union continue to work to resolve issues

TORONTO Aug 3 Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) said on Wednesday that operations have resumed at its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname after an agreement was reached on shift scheduling, ending a 36-hour work stoppage at the mill.

The company, which produces gold in the Americas and in Africa, said it would continue to work with the union to resolve all outstanding issues.

Rosebel remains on target to produce some 360,000 to 380,000 ounces of gold in 2011. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)