Iamgold profit rises 56 pct

BRIEF-Blucora reports Q4 adj. net loss per share $0.18
* Sees GAAP income from continuing operations to be between $14.5 million and $15.2 million, or $0.32 to $0.34 per diluted share in Q1
Nov 13 Iamgold Corp reported a 56 percent rise in profit, helped by higher derivative gains.
The Canadian gold miner's net earnings from continuing operations attributable to equity holders rose to $78 million, or 21 cents per share, from $50 million, or 13 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $386.8 million.
Feb 16 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc reported an 18.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by demand for its costly rare blood disorder drug Soliris.
* Canadian Tire Corporation reports strong fourth quarter and full year results