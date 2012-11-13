版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日

Iamgold profit rises 56 pct

Nov 13 Iamgold Corp reported a 56 percent rise in profit, helped by higher derivative gains.

The Canadian gold miner's net earnings from continuing operations attributable to equity holders rose to $78 million, or 21 cents per share, from $50 million, or 13 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $386.8 million.

