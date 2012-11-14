Iamgold shares drop on profit miss, lowered output forecast

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
Nov 14 Shares of Canada's Iamgold Corp plunged more than 16 percent on Wednesday, the day after the gold miner reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings and cut its production target for 2013.
The Toronto-based company also said it expected 2012 production to be at the lower end of its target range and that it had cut capital spending by about 7 percent this year on delays at two major expansion projects.
Late on Tuesday, Iamgold reported a 47 percent drop in third-quarter earnings per share to 16 cents, excluding one-time items, well below the analysts' average estimate of 25 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company cut its 2013 production target to a range of 875,000 to 950,000 ounces of gold from an earlier forecast of 1 million to 1.1 million ounces. It cited poor performance at its Sadiola mine in Mali and a slower ramp-up at the Westwood project in Quebec.
Iamgold said it expected output this year to be at the lower end of its 840,000-to-910,000-ounce target range, with cash costs near the high end of the $670-to-$695-per-ounce range.
Iamgold also revised its capital spending budget for 2012 lower on delays at Sadiola and at the Essakane expansion in Burkina Faso. It now expects to spend $750 million to $780 million in 2012, down from a previous estimate of $800 million to $840 million.
The miner said capital spending would also be lower in 2013.
Shares of Iamgold were down 16.1 percent at C$12.48 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning.
