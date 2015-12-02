版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 3日 星期四 06:14 BJT

Iamgold says workers go on strike at its Suriname mine

Dec 2 Workers at Iamgold Corp's Rosebel gold mine in Suriname have gone on strike over the miner's laying off of about 10 percent of the mine's employees, the company said on Wednesday.

Iamgold, a mid-sized Canadian-based miner, said Rosebel had followed the process required by law for the lay-offs, offering a fair severance package, which more than 50 percent of affected employees have accepted. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)

