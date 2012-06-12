版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二 14:50 BJT

Air Lease close to placing Boeing 737 MAX order

BEIJING, June 12 Air Lease Corp plans to make an announcement finalizing an order for 737 MAX aircraft in the next few weeks, Chief Executive Steven Udvar-Hazy said on Tuesday.

The lessor last week confirmed an order for 36 competing Airbus A320neo planes, with options for another 14.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐