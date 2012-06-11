UPDATE 2-American Air CEO says not focused on merger for now

* Unions pushing bankrupt airline to merge with US Airways
* Restructuring timetable could slip if labor talks drag
By Tim Hepher and Anurag Kotoky
BEIJING, June 11 American Airlines still plans
to exit bankruptcy at the end of this year but is not
concentrating on a merger currently despite pressure from unions
to forge a combination with US Airways, American's chief
executive said on Monday.
"We are not focused on a merger. Right now we are focused on
a successful restructuring," CEO Tom Horton said on the
sidelines of an industry meeting.
Global No. 3 American has the exclusive right until
September to propose restructuring plans in bankruptcy. It has
reluctantly said that it would explore the possibility of
merging but has stressed it prefers to remain independent.
American would review "all the alternatives to create the
best outcome," Horton said, adding its plan remains to step out
of court protection as a standalone entity.
He told reporters that management's approach is off to a
good start.
"We are very focused on restructuring our company
independently. That has to be our focus. Anything else, I think,
for the time being has to be a distraction. That is our focus
and I am pleased to say the results so far are very
encouraging," Horton said.
Horton said the year-end timetable for exiting Chapter 11,
however, could slip if unions do not agree to contracts in a
timely manner.
American sought bankruptcy protection from creditors in
November and wants $1.25 billion in annual cost savings from
labor. It has threatened to cancel collective bargaining
agreements covering thousands of workers, including pilots and
flight attendants, if new agreements are not struck soon.
A New York bankruptcy judge could rule as early as this
month on American's motion to void contracts. Talks with flight
attendants broke off last week.
INDUSTRY TRANSFORMATION
American's restructuring will complete a U.S. airline
industry transformation that was triggered by the sector's
worst-ever downturn last decade. Four prominent rivals have
already merged to form two mega-carriers at United Airlines
and Delta Air Lines and are reshaping U.S. air
travel in major markets, like New York.
American's decision to merge or go it alone will further
alter the competitive landscape as well as influence where
airlines will fly and how much consumers will pay to travel.
Planes are full and fares are up this year.
Horton's comments at the International Air Transport
Association (IATA) meeting will no doubt resonate with key
unions and other creditors who are pushing the company hard to
merge.
Labor believes concessions alone will not suffice and that
American cannot survive on its own. Unions are convinced that a
deal with US Airways is the only way for American to compete
with United and Delta.
Most Wall Street analysts, industry executives and bankers
agree the company would find it difficult to convince creditors
that going it alone would trump the benefits of consolidation.
Separately, Horton added that American would uphold a record
order for 460 Airbus and Boeing jets.