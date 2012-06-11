UPDATE 2-Airlines cling to profit outlook, wary on Europe

| BEIJING, June 11
BEIJING, June 11 Global airlines maintained
their profit forecast for 2012 on Monday but the industry was
braced for Europe's debt crisis to worsen and wipe out the
benefit of cheaper oil.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) left this
year's global airline profit forecast unchanged at $3 billion,
or 0.5 percent of industry revenues, at a summit of airline
chiefs being held this year in Beijing.
That stable outlook, however, masks a widening gap between
regions with only North and South America set to improve, as
well as worries that cargo traffic might take a hit from the
economic crisis spilling over from Europe.
The outlook echoed expectations previously reported by
Reuters.
The Geneva-based grouping of some 240 airlines regularly
issues forecasts for an industry whose activities are seen as a
barometer of indicators such as business confidence and trade.
Director General Tony Tyler told IATA's annual meeting that
business was improving for American carriers, many of whom have
been keeping a tight lid on capacity.
"The rest of the world is seeing reduced profitability. For
European carriers, the business environment is deteriorating
rapidly resulting in sizable losses," Tyler said. The pessimism
stems mainly from the worsening debt crisis in Europe, he noted.
As the industry gathered at the weekend, euro zone finance
ministers agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125
billion) to shore up its teetering banks.
On Monday, China said it hoped the move would help contain
Europe's debt crisis.
The head of one of Europe's largest airlines, Dutch KLM,
meanwhile, urged the region's leaders give a rapid signal of
confidence to help dispel the effects of the European financial
crisis.
"I hope they solve (the crisis) rapidly or that we see clear
messages that confidence is coming," KLM's chief executive Peter
Hartman told Reuters on the sidelines of the IATA meeting.
CARGO WEAKNESS
Airline leaders said they were worried about weakness in
global cargo traffic going to and coming from Europe.
Industry executives and economic analysts generally see
airline cargo traffic as a leading indicator of the airline
business as a whole, as well as an overall reflection of global
trade.
Japan Airlines (JAL) chairman Masaru Onishi said
the airline's Europe-bound cargo volume from Japan and the rest
of Asia was down about 5 percent from a year ago, continuing a
sluggish trend that began in April.
"We don't consider the slide in cargo volume as alarmingly
large... (but) it is true there is some sluggishness emerging,"
reflecting Europe's economic crisis, Onishi told a small group
of reporters on the sidelines of the IATA meeting.
John Slosar, chief executive of Cathay Pacific Airways
, whose cargo business fell more than 10 percent in the
first four months of this year from the same period a year
earlier, echoed the thoughts of the JAL executive.
Commenting on Hong Kong-based Cathay's overall cargo
business, Slosar said: "I have not seen anything turning up."
Cathay is the world's largest cargo carrier, and its inbound
and outbound cargo business with Europe is a major share of its
overall freight operation.
Looking three months ahead, KLM's Hartman said that bookings
for premium passenger air travel were holding up relatively
well, but cargo was being hit by the preference of many
customers to switch to cheaper sea routes.
IATA almost doubled its forecast for European airline
industry losses in 2012 to $1.1 billion, from its previous
forecast of a $600 million loss released in March.
Conversely, it gave a hefty boost to its forecast for North
American industry profits, to $1.4 billion from a previous
estimate of $0.9 billion.
"While the forecast is built on the market's expectation
that the sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone will intensify,
the risk of more severe economic weakness in the event of a
broader eurozone banking crisis could easily wipe out industry
profits," IATA said in a statement.
On the positive side for airlines, traffic has been stronger
than expected and the cost of fuel has fallen. Tyler said cargo
traffic shows signs of bottoming out from a two-year slump, but
also told reporters there was still a "question mark" on whether
that recovering trend would continue or not, as a result of
Europe's debt crisis.
In the United States, planes are flying virtually at
capacity, which though uncomfortable for passengers, has pushed
up fares.
The euro zone stands in the way of wider growth, Tyler said.
Profits in the frequently volatile and fiercely competitive
airline industry have roughly halved for two years in a row
after peaking at $15.8 billion in 2010.
Last year they stood at $7.9 billion, according to IATA.