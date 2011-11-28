REFILE-UPDATE 1-International air freight traffic slows - IATA

(Corrects Reuters instrument code for ICAG in fourth paragraph)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Nov 28 International air freight
traffic was 4.8 percent lower in October than a year previously,
while international passenger traffic grew 4.6 percent but at a
slowing pace, the International Air Transport Association said
on Monday.
"Cargo is the story of the month," IATA Director General and
CEO Tony Tyler said in a statement. "Since mid-year the market
has shrunk by almost 5 percent and this is far greater than the
1 percent fall in world trade. Air freight is among the first
sectors to suffer when businesses' confidence declines."
Total freight traffic including domestic journeys fell by
4.7 percent in the month while passenger traffic including
domestic journeys rose 3.6 percent.
Airlines have responded to weaker demand by cutting their
freighter fleets, IATA, whose members include IAG, Air
China, American Airlines and Deutsche Post DHL
, said in a statement.
"But this has not stopped a steady and substantial 5
percentage point fall in freight load factors compared to their
early 2010 peak, owing to capacity entering the market via
wide-bodied passenger aircraft."
Asia-Pacific carriers, with about 40 percent of global
freight markets, were the most exposed to volatility in volumes,
but were still benefiting from Asia's dominance in trade flows
and had the highest freight load factor in the world, at 58.8
percent.
Freight factors, showing how much of total capacity is used
over the distance travelled, tend to be low because planes often
return empty.
In international passenger traffic, IATA suggested the
apparent strength might be unsustainable because European
carriers saw 6.4 percent growth, much more than the global
average, and that rate could be at risk from Europe's economic
crisis.
"With Europe accounting for 29.2 percent of global air
travel, this suggests that the current overall strength in air
travel is based on fragile foundations," said Tyler.
The weak euro has driven demand for flights into Europe in
the past year and European airlines have taken advantage of that
by providing more seats, with 8.1 percent extra capacity in
October.
Asia-Pacific airlines increased capacity by 7.5 percent but
saw a slower take-up rate than their European rivals, with a 3.8
percent increase in demand.
By contrast, U.S. carriers maintained capacity at around the
same level as a year ago and saw international traffic decline
by 1.9 percent.
Domestic passenger markets also grew slower, at 2.0 percent,
than a 2.4 percent increase in capacity in October. Although
that implies a less than enthusiastic take-up of newly available
seats, October showed a slight improvement over 2011 to date.
In the first 10 months of the year, airlines filled seats
for 79.4 percent of the total distance travelled on domestic
flights. In October, that figure rose to 80.1 percent, helped by
capacity cuts in the United States and Japan.
India, China and Brazil also saw above-average growth, but
much slower than in the year to date. Brazil's growth has slowed
fastest, at 6.4 percent in October compared with an average of
15.1 percent in the year to date.
Japanese domestic demand remained 7 percent below February,
the last full month before March's earthquake and tsunami.
