UPDATE 1-International air traffic rises in mixed recovery -IATA

GENEVA Nov 2 International air passenger
traffic rose in September in a mixed recovery led by carriers in
China, Latin America and the Middle East, the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday.
Traffic rose 4.9 percent compared with a year ago with the
industry experiencing a two-speed recovery. European airlines
were stuck with "profitless growth" and North American ones
operating in a "slow to no-growth environment", the Geneva-based
body said.
By contrast, strength in China, Latin America and the Middle
East meant passenger traffic in those regions has grown every
month this year, although the rate has slowed from an average of
8.1 percent in the first quarter.
International air freight traffic was up 0.5 percent on
September 2011, IATA said.
Overall this year airlines are on track for a global net
profit margin of just 0.6 percent, according to its Chief
Executive Tony Tyler.
IATA represents 240 airlines that together account for over
80 percent of global air traffic.
