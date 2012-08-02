International air traffic, freight up in June-IATA

GENEVA Aug 2 International air passenger traffic grew 7.4 percent in June compared with the same period in 2011, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

International freight traffic grew by 1.1 percent in June year-on-year after a dip of 2.2 percent in May.

Still, IATA Chief Executive Tony Tyler was cautious about the outlook for the industry because of uncertainty about European growth.