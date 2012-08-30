International air traffic up in July, freight falls-IATA

GENEVA Aug 30 International air passenger traffic rose 3.5 percent in July year-on-year although the growth rate has slowed compared to the early part of 2012, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

"It becomes clear that since early this year the pace of air travel expansion has slowed, largely as a result of falling business confidence and world trade," IATA said in a statement.

International freight traffic, seen as a short-term leading indicator of economic growth, fell by 3.3 percent over the same period compared with 2011.