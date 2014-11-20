BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications signs ProteusONE deal with Beaumont Health System

MOVES-State Street Global names global chief retirement strategist
April 26 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Amlan Roy global chief retirement strategist.
Nov 20 Ion Beam Applications SA
* Signs contract to install its compact proton therapy system ProteusONE at Beaumont Health System's center in Royal Oak, Michigan, USA
* Contract with Beaumont Health System includes delivery of ProteusONE equipment and long term maintenance
* Typical end-user price for ProteusONE with 10-year maintenance contract totals between 35 million euros and 40 million euros
* Center expected to treat its first patient in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1uM7do5 Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAO PAULO, April 26 Profits at Banco Santander Brasil SA hit a record in the first quarter, the company reported on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates after interest income surged and loan-loss provisions dropped the most in almost five years.
April 26 A federal judge in Connecticut on Wednesday is set to sentence a former Jefferies Group bond trader after he was found guilty earlier this year of defrauding customers on bond prices.