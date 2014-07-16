版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 16日 星期三 13:00 BJT

Belgium's IBA gets U.S. approval for compact cancer treatment centres

BRUSSELS, July 16 Belgian radiotherapy company IBA said on Wednesday it had gained U.S. approval for a key technology, which it said should spur more interest in its newer, compact cancer treatment centres.

IBA said in a statement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had authorised the compact gantry beam line, part of ProteusONE, the company's smaller proton therapy centres, which are less expensive and quicker to install than standard ones.

The company has already sold five ProteusOne systems - Shreveport, Louisiana; Nice, France; Taiwan and two in Japan.

IBA said it believed its Willis-Knighton Cancer Center, in Louisiana, would begin treating its first patients later this year. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐