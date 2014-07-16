Belgium's IBA gets U.S. approval for compact cancer treatment centres

BRIEF-Borgwarner reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.89
* Company has reaffirmed its 2017 full year organic growth guidance
BRUSSELS, July 16 Belgian radiotherapy company IBA said on Wednesday it had gained U.S. approval for a key technology, which it said should spur more interest in its newer, compact cancer treatment centres.
IBA said in a statement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had authorised the compact gantry beam line, part of ProteusONE, the company's smaller proton therapy centres, which are less expensive and quicker to install than standard ones.
The company has already sold five ProteusOne systems - Shreveport, Louisiana; Nice, France; Taiwan and two in Japan.
IBA said it believed its Willis-Knighton Cancer Center, in Louisiana, would begin treating its first patients later this year. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft)
April 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 interventional cardiology worldwide sales $605 million versus $560 million