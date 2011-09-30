Q3 deal slump nearly halves investment banking fees

* Investment banking fees fell 43 percent in third quarter

* Equity and debt underwriting are the main drags

* M&A, private equity dealmaking also fragile

By Victoria Howley

LONDON, Sept 30 Investment banking fees fell to their lowest level for over two years in the third quarter, dragged down by a collapse in capital markets mandates that led to fierce competition for the few remaining deals.

Global investment banking fees totalled $13.2 billion in the third quarter, according to estimates from ThomsonReuters/Freeman Consulting, a fall of 43 percent on the healthier second quarter before economic uncertainty stifled confidence.

The 54 percent quarterly fall in capital markets underwriting, which includes equity transactions like initial public offerings and debt mandates like corporate bonds, was the pivotal blow.

Capital markets business accounted for 44 percent of the $57.6 billion global fee pool so far this year, compared with 16 percent for syndicated lending and 39 percent for mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

This week, the Spanish government pulled the public offering of 30 percent of state lottery firm Loterias, which could have raised up to 9 billion euros in proceeds and promised a rare pay day for the banks involved.

In the debt markets a host of pre-summer roadshows that promised to swell the investment grade bond market have yet to be converted into deals.

Meanwhile financing for private equity buyouts has contracted sharply, meaning the loss of financing fees for banks involved in a series of cancelled auctions like Schneider Electrics' $1.4 billion sale of its U.S. subsidiary.

M&A fees drove investment banking for the first nine months, with a 6 percent year-on-year increase on completed deals to £22.3 billion.

Advisory was the only categpory to outstrip the 5 percent yearly rise in investment banking revenue, although third-quarter fees slipped significantly, in line with the broader trend.

The few companies that are eager to seize on M&A opportunities are bumping up against reluctant lenders, in part because troubled European banks are bowing out of deals.

Private equity dealmaking, which relies on high-yield bond financing, is down 22 percent from the last quarter.

Deal flow for listed companies is also fragile, not helped by the rising regulatory risk that has taken transformational deals off the agenda in the mining sector and which could also halt Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) $39 billion sale of its U.S. business to AT&T

JP Morgan has earned the most from investment banking so far this year, netting $4.1 billion in revenue and also topping the global bonds league table but falling in the rankings in equities capital markets.

The investment banking league table has changed little year-on-year, save for Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs rotating in the number three and four slots and U.S. bank Wells Fargo entering the list of top-10 fee earners. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)