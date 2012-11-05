版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms Iberdrola's Baa1 ratings

Nov 5 Iberdrola SA : * Moody's confirms iberdrola's baa1 ratings; outlook negative

