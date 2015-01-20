版本:
BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola, Repower, GE sign deal to build power plant

Jan 20 Spain's Iberdrola

* Says signed deal with Repower, General Electric to build power generator plant with 570 MW capacity in Germany

* The companies to take final decision on the combined cycle plant sometime in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)
