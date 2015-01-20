BRIEF-Spain's Iberdrola, Repower, GE sign deal to build power plant

BRIEF-Holloway Lodging Corporation Q1 AFFO per share $0.01
* Holloway Lodging Corporation reports significant growth in q1 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
Jan 20 Spain's Iberdrola
* Says signed deal with Repower, General Electric to build power generator plant with 570 MW capacity in Germany
* The companies to take final decision on the combined cycle plant sometime in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.
May 10 The Toronto Stock Exchange is still in the running for part of the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, which could be the world's largest initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.