UPDATE 1-Iberdrola to unveil strategy after 9-month profit rises

* Focus on two-year strategy unveiled in London on Wednesday

MADRID, Oct 24 Spanish power firm Iberdrola reported a 12 percent rise in 9-month profit on Wednesday ahead of unveiling a two-year strategy likely to include more than 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of divestments.

Iberdrola is focusing on cutting debt, joining the ranks of other Spanish companies like Telefonica and oil major Repsol as they try to preserve investment grade ratings with the country inching closer to a full international bailout.

Iberdrola reported 9-month net profit of 2.4 billion euros, in line with analysts' expectations. It will unveil its 2012-2014 strategy to investors in London later on Wednesday.

The power company, the world's largest operator of wind farms, is likely to focus future investments on the United States and Brazil as well as its global renewables business while selling regulated energy assets or equity stakes.

Such disposals could include a minority stake in its UK electricity grid, part of its U.S. business, wind farms and stakes in Portugal's EDP or Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa.

Investors will also be looking for guidance on the potential to pass on to consumers the impact of new taxes from a Spanish government energy market overhaul announced in September.

Uncertainty over the reform had weighed on Iberdrola's shares for much of the year.