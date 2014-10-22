UPDATE 1-Spain's Iberdrola says on track to beat core profit target

(Adds detail, EBITDA target, background)
MADRID Oct 22 Spanish utility Iberdrola
is on track to beat its full-year target for underlying
profit, it said on Wednesday, with growth in its traditional gas
and electricity business compensating for a regulatory hit on
renewables.
The Bilbao-based company, a world leader in renewable
energy, said it is set to exceed a 2014 objective for earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
6.6 billion euros ($8.4 billion).
It reported EBITDA up 1.4 percent year on year to 5.21
billion euros in the nine months to Sept. 30, slightly beating
the consensus forecast of 5.18 billion euros in a Reuters poll
of six analysts, despite drought in Brazil and the new Spanish
regulations.
Spain's energy reforms, which aim to cut a massive tariff
shortfall in the regulated power system, have wiped 1.4 billion
euros from Iberdrola's earnings since 2011.
Angry over the painful reforms, Iberdrola Chairman Ignacio
Sanchez Galan has vowed to cut domestic investments drastically
and boost exposure abroad, especially in the United States and
Mexico. The company already owns Scottish Power and U.S. Energy
East, bought in 2006 and 2007 respectively, before Spain's
financial crisis.
Iberdrola has recently hired JPMorgan to sell some
foreign renewables assets, which could raise up to 2 billion
euros to help to fund an acquisition in the fast-growing U.S.
market.
Net profit was 1.83 billion euros in the period, down 19.5
percent from the first nine months of 2013 and just below a
forecast of 1.84 billion euros.
The company has debt of 26 billion euros but said that this
would be reduced to 24.7 billion euros by the end of the year,
meeting its targets two years ahead of schedule.
(1 US dollar = 0.7857 euro)
